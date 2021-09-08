 OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois vs. Virginia: Keys to the game
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-08 21:17:01 -0500') }} football

Illinois vs. Virginia: Keys to the game

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois travels to Charlottesville on Saturday to take on the Virginia Cavaliers. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. CT on the ACC Network.

Orange and Blue News breaks down our keys to the game as the Illini try to get back on track against the Cavaliers.

GAME WEEK VS. VIRGINIA

Monday: Weekly press conference notebook

Tuesday: Illinois player spotlight | Illini offense looks to rebound

Wednesday: Behind enemy lines | Virginia player spotlight - Quarterbacks

Thursday: Keys to the game | Podcast

Friday: Friday forecast

Saturday: Rapid reaction | Game overview | Photo gallery

Sunday: PFF: Top performers

{{ article.author_name }}