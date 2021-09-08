Illinois vs. Virginia: Keys to the game
Illinois travels to Charlottesville on Saturday to take on the Virginia Cavaliers. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. CT on the ACC Network.
Orange and Blue News breaks down our keys to the game as the Illini try to get back on track against the Cavaliers.
GAME WEEK VS. VIRGINIA
Monday: Weekly press conference notebook
Tuesday: Illinois player spotlight | Illini offense looks to rebound
Wednesday: Behind enemy lines | Virginia player spotlight - Quarterbacks
Thursday: Keys to the game | Podcast
Friday: Friday forecast
Saturday: Rapid reaction | Game overview | Photo gallery
Sunday: PFF: Top performers
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI30.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news