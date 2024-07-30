Illinois set to host 2025 forward Spencer Ahrens
Less than two weeks after receiving an offer from the Fighting Illini, three-star forward Spencer Ahrens from Kansas prep school Sunrise Christian is set to take an official visit to Illinois.
A 6-foot-9 combo-forward, Ahrens played for UPLAY Canada on the EYBL circuit. Illinois offered after watching him play for UPLAY Canada at the Peach in North Augusta, South Carolina
