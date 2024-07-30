Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Illinois set to host 2025 forward Spencer Ahrens

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Less than two weeks after receiving an offer from the Fighting Illini, three-star forward Spencer Ahrens from Kansas prep school Sunrise Christian is set to take an official visit to Illinois.

A 6-foot-9 combo-forward, Ahrens played for UPLAY Canada on the EYBL circuit. Illinois offered after watching him play for UPLAY Canada at the Peach in North Augusta, South Carolina

Spencer Ahrens of Sunrise Christian (11) shoots the ball during the second half of the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Sunrise Christian Academy and LaLumiere on January 13, 2024 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA
Spencer Ahrens of Sunrise Christian (11) shoots the ball during the second half of the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Sunrise Christian Academy and LaLumiere on January 13, 2024 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

*****

MORE: Illini targets shine at EYBL finals

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement