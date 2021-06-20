 OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois offers Rvials150 big man Ernest Udeh Jr.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-20 15:38:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illinois offers Rvials150 big man Ernest Udeh Jr.

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

The Illini joined the mix for Rivals150 prospect Ernest Udeh Jr. with an offer over the weekend.

The 6-foot-10 center from Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips talks about his new Big Ten offer and how recruiting is going in this update from Orange and Blue News.


Not yet a premium member? Subscribe now and get FREE premium access until August 10, 2021. Just in time for the end of the recruiting dead period and a wave of visitors making the trip to Illinois. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code VISITS2021.

MORE: Kel'el Ware looks to visit Illinois | Contact period opens for 2023 prospects | Illini join the mix for BB Knight | 2023 PG Kylan Boswell talks Illinois offer | Jaden Schutt checks out Illinois

Three-star center Ernest Udeh Jr.
Three-star center Ernest Udeh Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}