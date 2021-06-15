RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Contact period opens for class of 2023
June 15 is the first day that college coaches can formally reach out to prospects in the class of 2023, and Illinois has a long call list. Wednesday is rankings day for Rivals.com, as we expand the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news