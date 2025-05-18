Illinois offers 2027 wing Quinton Kitt

Illinois announced the hiring of assistant men's basketball coach Camryn Crocker from Colgate.
Three-star tight end Will Vala discusses his upcoming official visit to Illinois.
Illinois all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas weighs in on the Illini's heavy focus on European talent.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illini commit Parker Crim, three-star edge from Lima (Ohio) Elida.
Belleville (Ill.) West CB Nick Hankins discusses his upcoming Illinois official visit.
