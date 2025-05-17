Stock soars for local offensive lineman Cameron Wagner

Belleville (Ill.) West CB Nick Hankins discusses his upcoming Illinois official visit.
The Illinois football team will now open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 against Western Illinois.
Illinois golf has momentum heading to nationals after tying for first on its home course in Urbana
Illinois golf coach Mike Small, junior Ryan Voois, and sophomore Max Herendeen at the NCAA Urbana Regional.
Illinois added a big commitment at a need position early on Thursday with a pledge from three-star edge Parker Crim.
Belleville (Ill.) West CB Nick Hankins discusses his upcoming Illinois official visit.
The Illinois football team will now open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 against Western Illinois.
Illinois golf has momentum heading to nationals after tying for first on its home course in Urbana