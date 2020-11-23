Orange and Blue takes a look at some top performers for the Fighting Illini on Saturday in the win over Nebraska according to Pro Football Focus. We also break down what the grades tell us about the Illinois performance.

PFF produces 0-100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting and grading every player on every play at the FBS level. PFF grades every player on every play on a scale of -2 to +2 using half point increments.

Click HERE for an explanation of how the PFF grading system works.