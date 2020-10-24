 OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: What we learned from PFF in the loss to Wisconsin
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-24 18:47:16 -0500') }} football Edit

ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: What we learned from PFF in the loss to Wisconsin

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Orange and Blue takes a look at some top performers for the Fighting Illini on Saturday in the loss to Wisconsin according to Pro Football Focus. We also break down what the grades tell us about the Illinois performance, and some areas to improve.

PFF produces 0-100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting and grading every player on every play at the FBS level. PFF grades every player on every play on a scale of -2 to +2 using half point increments.

MORE: Lovie Smith expected better performance | Linebacker Tarique Barnes breaks out | Rapid recation


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}