RAPID REACTION: Badgers QB Graham Mertz torches Illinois
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz stepped in for injured Jack Coan and delivered a gem, leading No. 14 Wisconsin to a 45-7 drubbing of Illinois. Under the lights of a virtually empty Camp ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news