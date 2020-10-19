OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Countdown to kickoff

ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Countdown to kickoff
The Illinois football team begins its 2020 season Friday at Wisconsin, the first game of the season for any Big Ten teams. Big Ten Network will carry the television broadcast at 7 p.m. CT .
Illinois pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history last season against Wisconsin. James McCourt's 39-year field goal as time expired beat the No. 6 Badgers, 24-23, on Illinois' Homecoming, as the Illini won as 30.5-point underdogs.
Check this page for all of our game-week coverage.
