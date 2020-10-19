 OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Countdown to kickoff
ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Countdown to kickoff

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
The Illinois football team begins its 2020 season Friday at Wisconsin, the first game of the season for any Big Ten teams. Big Ten Network will carry the television broadcast at 7 p.m. CT .

Illinois pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history last season against Wisconsin. James McCourt's 39-year field goal as time expired beat the No. 6 Badgers, 24-23, on Illinois' Homecoming, as the Illini won as 30.5-point underdogs.

Check this page for all of our game-week coverage.


GAME WEEK COVERAGE: PFF Review | News & Notes | Behind enemy lines | Game preview

MORE: Rematch in Madison | Illini schedule offers opportunity | Luke Ford ready to go | Top 25 Illini for 2020 | Rod Smith talks Illini offense | Potential breakout performers

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lovie Smith celebrates a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers during a game at Memorial Stadium. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

2020 SCHEDULE | ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | WISCONSIN ROSTER

