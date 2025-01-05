Illini All-Big Ten DB Xavier Scott to return in 2025

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois All-Big Ten First Team defensive back Xavier Scott announced he will return to Illinois in 2025. Scott was a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award as one of the top 15 defensive backs in college football.

Scott started all 13 games at cornerback for Illinois in 2024, helping Illinois to tie the program record for wins in a season (10) with a victory in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl over No. 14 South Carolina. He was an All-Big Ten First Team selection by the media following the regular season and earned Phil Steele All-America honorable mention honors.

In three seasons in Champaign, Scott has played in 36 games with 25 starts and has totaled six interceptions, three forced fumbles, 121 tackles, and 24 passes defended (18 pass breakups). He tied for second in the Big Ten with a career-best four interceptions in 2024, including one returned for a touchdown against Kansas. In addition to ranking second in the Big Ten in interceptions (4), Scott ranked in the top five among Big Ten cornerbacks in snaps (1st, 792), PFF grade (3rd, 82.3), and PFF tackling grade (4th, 85.1).

Next season, Scott will have the opportunity to play with his brother, Xanai, who signed with Illinois in December. Xanai is a three-star defensive back out of Riviera Beach, Florida (Cardinal Newman).

Xavier is one of 14 Illini who earned All-Big Ten status this season. Of the 14, 12 have the opportunity to return to Illinois.