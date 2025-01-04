Illini left tackle JC Davis announces his return for 2025

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois All-Big Ten left tackle J.C. Davis announced he will return to Illinois in 2025. Davis was an All-Big Ten Third Team selection by the conference's coaches following the regular season.

Davis started all 13 games at left tackle for Illinois in 2025, helping Illinois to tie the program record for wins in a season (10) with a victory in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl over #14 South Carolina. He will enter his second season with Illinois in 2025.

Davis has 37 consecutive career starts in FBS football, including 24 at New Mexico, where was an All-Mountain West First Team selection in 2023 and an All-Mountain West honorable mention honoree in 2022. He has played 2,357 career snaps at left tackle and has allowed just two sacks in his last 25 games (1,462 snaps).

Davis had one of his best games of the season against South Carolina, allowing zero pressures and committing zero penalties in protection of Illini QB Luke Altmyer. His 87.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in the Citrus Bowl is the seventh-best in the nation among tackles during the postseason.

Davis is eligible to return in 2025 after the NCAA approved a blanket waiver granting an additional year of eligibility to former junior college transfers. He spent his first year of college in 2021 at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California.

Davis is one of 14 Illini that earned All-Big Ten status this season. Of the 14, 12 have the opportunity to return to Illinois.