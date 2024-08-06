Advertisement
Illinois makes first cut for four-star tight end Mack Sutter
Illinois made the initial cut for four-star tight end Mack Sutter from Dunlap, Illinois.
• Doug Bucshon
Illini land in top 10 for 2025 win Amari Evans
Illinois cracked the top ten for 2025 small forward Amari Evans from Overtime Elite.
• Doug Bucshon
Training camp: Day 4 Illini notes from Memorial Stadium
Illinois held its fourth practice of training camp on Thursday.
• Doug Bucshon
Illini position preview: Quarterback
Orange and Blue News previews the Illinois quarterbacks, led by returning starter Luke Altmyer.
• Doug Bucshon
Illini position preview: Defensive line
Orange and Blue News previews the Illinois defensive line, a position that was hit hard by graduation.
• Doug Bucshon
Illini position preview: Linebacker
