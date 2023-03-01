UPDATE: Epps has now been diagnosed with a concussion. He was released from the hospital earlier today and remains under the care of DIA’s sports medicine team and Carle physicians. He is recovering in Champaign with his parents.

Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps had a health scare this week in practice as the team prepares to host Michigan on Thursday night,

According to head coach Brad Underwood, Epps "went down" in practice on Tuesday. He was transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign

"Jayden went down yesterday in practice," Underwood said. "He was in the hospital overnight. He's been undergoing a series of tests and evaluations here at Carle. Obviously, it was a pretty awkward and tough situation yesterday. His family has made their way into town."

A highly-regarded four-star recruit in the class of 2022, Epps stepped into the starting lineup mid-season. He is averaging 10 points and nearly two assists per game. He had 17 points in a win over Minnesota on February 20.

Epps was reportedly released from the hospital on Wednesday. No further details are available, and his availability to play or when he may return to the lineup is unknown.

"He's progressing from the situation," Underwood said. "He's doing better. He got great care here, and the Carle physicians were incredible"

If Epps is unable to go, Underwood is likely to rotate two other freshmen at point guard in Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers. Harris is known more for his defense, while Rodgers has been logging more time at point guard of late.

Illinois hosts Michigan at 6 p.m. on Thursday night at State Farm Center before traveling to Purdue on Sunday to close out the regular season.

The Big Ten Tournament gets underway on Wednesday, March 8 at the United Center in Chicago.