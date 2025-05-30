Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 30, 2025
Three-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels sets Illinois visit
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

June has annually been a big month for Illinois football recruiting. Once again, the Illini will welcome in a strong group of prospects for official visits in June.

One of the latest to set an OV to Illinois is three-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels from Lake Cormorant (Miss.).

Daniels discusses his upcoming visits, including the trip to Illinois, in this update from Orange and Blue News.

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In