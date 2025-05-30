Three-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels sets Illinois visit

June has annually been a big month for Illinois football recruiting. Once again, the Illini will welcome in a strong group of prospects for official visits in June.
One of the latest to set an OV to Illinois is three-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels from Lake Cormorant (Miss.).
Daniels discusses his upcoming visits, including the trip to Illinois, in this update from Orange and Blue News.
