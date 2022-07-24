ILLINI '22: Big Ten Media Days

The annual Big Ten Football Media Days are set to take place this Tuesday and Wednesday, July 22 and 23, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Fighting Illini, represented by head coach Bret Bielema, defensive backs Sydney Brown and Jartavius Martin, and running back Chase Brown. Wide recevier Isaiah Williams was also added to the lineup.

This is our landing page for all content from 2022 Big Ten Media Days, including press conferences, player interviews, feature stories, and more.