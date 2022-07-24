ILLINI '22: Big Ten Media Days
The annual Big Ten Football Media Days are set to take place this Tuesday and Wednesday, July 22 and 23, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Fighting Illini, represented by head coach Bret Bielema, defensive backs Sydney Brown and Jartavius Martin, and running back Chase Brown. Wide recevier Isaiah Williams was also added to the lineup.
This is our landing page for all content from 2022 Big Ten Media Days, including press conferences, player interviews, feature stories, and more.
Links: Big Ten Media Days Central | Illinois 2022 schedule | Illinois roster | Big Ten football schedule | Big Ten Network
*****
PRESS CONFERENCES
TUESDAY, JULY 26
Kevin Warren, Big Ten Commissioner 10-15 – 11:00 a.m.
Scott Frost, Nebraska 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.
Michael Locksley, Maryland 11:15 – 11:30 a.m.
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Tom Allen, Indiana 12:00 – 12:15 p.m.
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern 12:15 – 12:30 p.m.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
Jeff Brohm, Purdue 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.
Bret Bielema, Illinois 11:15 – 11:30 a.m.
Mel Tucker, Michigan State 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
Greg Schiano, Rutgers 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
James Franklin, Penn State 12:00 – 12:15 p.m.
Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 12:15 – 12:30 p.m.
Ryan Day, Ohio State 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.
*****
*****
FEATURES
Top 25 most important Illini for 2022
Illinois projected depth chart: Offense | Defense
Illini have much to prove in Bielema's second season
Bielema playing his mulligan with reset of Illini offense
VIDEO
*****
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter: Big Ten Football | Big Ten Network | Illinois football | Orange and Blue News
YouTube: Big Ten Network | Orange and Blue News | Fighting Illini Athletics
*****
Illinois Fighting Illini football tickets are now on sale at SeatGeek.com. Click on the promo below to check availability and get your tickets today.
• Talk about this article on the Grange Grove message board.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on Podbean.
• Follow us on Twitter: @IllinoisRivals, @JohnSupinie, @Alec_Busse
• Like us on Facebook.