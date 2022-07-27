Illinois AD Josh Whitman comments on B1G expansion, Notre Dame
INDIANAPOLIS – Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman spoke for the first time publicly since USC and UCLA announced their move to the Big Ten in late June.
“I’m excited about the addition,” Whitman said. “I’m really proud the Big Ten continues to evolve, innovate. College athletics is changing. The Big Ten has a responsibility to be a leader in that space. It’s a great opportunity for our program, the conference to get into Southern California. New market for us, great alumni base out in that direction. Great opportunity for us to build our brand in California, recruit more actively in that area. I loved what the big Ten was when I was playing (the late 1990s and early 2000s) in it, but really proud of what the Big Ten is becoming.”
Both Los Angeles-based programs are slated to enter the conference as fully-vested members in 2024, a luxury that Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers didn’t have when they joined the league in previous rounds of realignment. Both USC and UCLA will not only make large sums of money from being fully-vested members in 2024, but they also avoided incredible sums of debt. According to the Athletic, Nebraska received about $12 million fewer dollars for six years until they become a full member in 2017. Rutgers and Maryland both borrowed money from the conference. Maryland owed nearly $120.5 million by the time it became a full member in 2020 and Rutgers owned close to $50 million, per the Athletic.
When USC and UCLA join the Big Ten in 2024, it is expected that divisions, which determine the Big Ten Championship game will cease to exist, though there remains a possibility that the conference could move away from divisions in the 2023 season. Whitman, whose school is in the Big Ten West, which hasn’t had a school win the Big Ten since the league went to an East-West split, said, “As our membership grows, there’s only so many games that we can play. We want to make sure our student-athletes are getting the chase to play in the Rose Bowl vs. UCLA, the Coliseum against USC. Those, to me, are important to that experience. It’s an evolution. We will make changes as we seem appropriate. I think what is most important to me is allowing these changes to clarify and make a single round of changes instead of multiple changes.”
The Big Ten grows to 16 members in just two years, but there is a possibility that the conference could expand further. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported on July 26 that the Big Ten is considering to add value to the Big Ten, including Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Miami and Florida State. Whitman was asked about the possibility of the Fighting Irish joining the league on Wednesday.
“Notre Dame would be a great fit for the Big Ten Conference,” Whitman said. “I think they ultimately have their own decisions to make. They exist in a unique space in college athletics and we respect the tradition, independence they have enjoyed for a long time. They will make the decision that they deem is in their best interest that they think is the most appropriate.
“We (The Big Ten) will be there to have conversations, if they want to have conversations. But those are decisions they will have to make. … We’re an obvious fit for what they do. Philosophically, we align well with the things that I understand from Notre Dame. But, again, everybody makes their own decisions.”
Whitman later said that the Big Ten is not “actively seeking new members.” Many of the next steps in the current conference realignment phase are likely tied to what Notre Dame decides to do. The Fighting Irish’s decision also is likely to have an impact on the future of the College Football Playoff.
Nearly everybody at Big Ten Media Days, and other college football administrators expect the CFP to expand in the coming years. The current CFP contract expires at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, and any commitment to the current structure ends after that season. Whitman publicly proclaimed himself a proponent of expanding the CFP on Thursday but didn’t tie himself to a specific model.
“I don’t have a strong feeling on a number,” Whitman said. “I have said before, I’m pro-expansion. I think that is something that is inevitable at this point. I think it’s a function of if and how. There are a lot of logistical questions that are tied up in that. The number of games you’re playing, the future of the bowl system. All of those are important. I think we have to get the right people around the table and have to figure out the way that makes the most sense. If it’s eight, 12, 16 there are pros and cons to each of those models. I’m looking forward to being able to contribute some thoughts.”
As the Big Ten continues to expand, and the College Football Playoff appears set to expand in the coming years, Whitman believes all things are positive for his university currently. But he says that Illinois – and the rest of college sports – could be forced to sacrifice in the short-term for long-term benefit.
“I think it’s all positive,” Whitman said of the effect expansion has on his conference. “I think anything that is a betterment of the Big Ten Conference is betterment for the University of Illinois. That may require some short-term sacrifices for us. It may make us make short-term sacrifices that are in the best interest of the whole. Understanding that what is in the best interest of the whole is in the best interest of us.
“In the short term, here, it’s a great opportunity for us to augment our brand and expose us to a new area of the country. Financial upside, I think will be meaningful for us and the other members. There are a lot of very positive elements.”