Friday Forecast: Illinois travels to No. 3 Michigan
Illinois travels to Michigan on Saturday looking to pull off an upset and rebound from a two-game losing streak.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC. Orange and Blue New previews the game, including payers to watch and a prediction.
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (7-3, 4-3) at #3 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (10-0, 7-0)
Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 // 11 a.m. CT // ABC
Ann Arbor, Michigan // Michigan Stadium
TV | ABC » Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (reporter)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/ halftime/postgame)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (83), SiriusXM App (83), and at FightingIllini.com.
