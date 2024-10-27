Advertisement

in other news

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Illinois football depth chart vs. Oregon

Illinois football depth chart vs. Oregon

Illinois depth chart vs. Oregon

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois

Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois

Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston

Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston

Illinois recently offered 2026 shooting guard Ethan Johnston from The Hills School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference

Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference

News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Monday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon

in other news

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Illinois football depth chart vs. Oregon

Illinois football depth chart vs. Oregon

Illinois depth chart vs. Oregon

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois

Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois

Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS