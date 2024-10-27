Advertisement
in other news
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.
• Doug Bucshon
Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois
Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.
• Doug Bucshon
Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston
Illinois recently offered 2026 shooting guard Ethan Johnston from The Hills School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
• Doug Bucshon
Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Monday.
• Doug Bucshon
in other news
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- ATH
- WR
- DUAL
- TE
- S
- DT
- RB
- WDE
- OG
- OT
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS