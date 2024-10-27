Advertisement

in other news

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Illinois football depth chart vs. Oregon

Illinois football depth chart vs. Oregon

Illinois depth chart vs. Oregon

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois

Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois

Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston

Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston

Illinois recently offered 2026 shooting guard Ethan Johnston from The Hills School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference

Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference

News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Monday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon

in other news

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Illinois football depth chart vs. Oregon

Illinois football depth chart vs. Oregon

Illinois depth chart vs. Oregon

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois

Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois

Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Advertisement
Published Oct 27, 2024
Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss,, and Illini players Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Kylan Boswell.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement