in other news
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.
• Doug Bucshon
Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois
Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.
• Doug Bucshon
Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston
Illinois recently offered 2026 shooting guard Ethan Johnston from The Hills School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
• Doug Bucshon
Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Monday.
• Doug Bucshon
• Doug Bucshon
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss
Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss,, and Illini players Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Kylan Boswell.
