Friday Forecast: Illinois opens season at home vs. Toledo
Illinois opens the 2023 season at home under the lights at Memorial Stadium on Saturday against Toledo. Illinois is coming off of a successful 2022 campaign as Bret Bielema begins his third season as head coach.
The Toledo Rockets finished with a 9-5 record a year ago under head coach Jason Candle and are the defending champions in the Mid-American Conference. This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Orange and Blue New previews the game, including payers to watch and a prediction.
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI vs. TOLEDO ROCKETS
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 // 6:30 p.m. CT // Big Ten Network
Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium
TV | BIG TEN NETWORK » Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), and Elise Menaker (reporter)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network
» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/halftime/postgame)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (138/195), SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com.
