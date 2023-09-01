Illinois opens the 2023 season at home under the lights at Memorial Stadium on Saturday against Toledo. Illinois is coming off of a successful 2022 campaign as Bret Bielema begins his third season as head coach.



The Toledo Rockets finished with a 9-5 record a year ago under head coach Jason Candle and are the defending champions in the Mid-American Conference. This is the first meeting between the two schools.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including payers to watch and a prediction.