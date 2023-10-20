Friday Forecast: Illinois hosts Wisconsin for Homecoming
Illinois is back at Memorial Stadium on Saturday to host Wisconsin for Homecoming . Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1.
The Illini are coming off of a 27-24 road win over Maryland, a game in which Caleb Griffin nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired to secure the victory
Orange and Blue New previews the game, including players to watch, and a prediction.
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (3-4, 1-3) vs. WISCONSIN BADGERS (4-2, 2-1)
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 // 2:30 p.m. CT // FS1
Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium
TV | FS1
» Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analyst)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network
» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (137/195), the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live.
