Illinois is back at Memorial Stadium on Saturday to host Wisconsin for Homecoming . Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1.

The Illini are coming off of a 27-24 road win over Maryland, a game in which Caleb Griffin nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired to secure the victory

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including players to watch, and a prediction.