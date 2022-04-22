FILM REVIEW: Tommy DeVito's spring game performance

Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito impressed in his first showing as the Illini's quarterback Thursday night in the Orange and Blue spring scrimmage game on Big Ten Network. DeVito completed 16-of-20 passes for 248 yards and three touchdown passes and with zero interceptions. He rarely threw the ball into coverage and he was able to extend a few plays by using his legs while escaping the pocket. Orange and Blue News takes a look at some of DeVito's throws from Thursday night.

This is DeVito's first throw of the game, and it's a completion on a simple cross route to Isaiah Williams. DeVito and Williams seemed to have a really good connection on Thursday night, and DeVito said the two have been building a rapport since his first day on campus. Give credit to DeVito for simply finding the soft spot in the zone, which is helped by Luke Ford setting a little pick for Williams to get open. Simple plays like this is something that Illinois really struggled with last year in the passing game. Hitting more plays like this should help the Illini offense thrive come this fall.

DeVito doesn't have elite running ability, but he does have some ability to make a throw on the run and keep plays alive if he gets pushed out of the pocket, that's something that he was accustomed to doing at Syracuse. On this play, the Blue team's able to get pressure off the edge with Alec Bryant and Kennena Odeluga. But DeVito is able to scramble away and hit Pat Bryant on another crossing pattern. Having an ability to keep plays alive with the Illini offense set to replace three starting offensive linemen could be a major key early in the season for DeVito.

This is the first of three touchdown passes that DeVito had on Thursday night. This is a really tough route to hit, and that's why you see Williams make a really impressive adjustment to the ball in the air before hauling it in. This play also seems to be designed strictly for Williams. You can see that DeVito doesn't look anywhere else before releasing. Generally, this is the type of play that will end in a competition or an incompletion. So it was good to see DeVito thread the needle a little bit on this pass and still find a way to hit Williams for a 25-yard touchdown.

This is one of the few plays that first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. designed for DeVito to escape the pocket and make a play. he does a really good job finding Pat Bryant in the soft spot of the zone between a corner and free safety on the boundary. This play goes for about 20-yards, and again it's something that the Illini failed to do a lot of last season. Consistently making plays like this will help what should be a quality running game.

This is the very next play after the competition to Bryant, and it goes for DeVito's second touchdown pass of the night. You see that the Illini send tight end Tip Reiman in motion and then use a play-action hand-off to Chase Brown on this play. DeVito has two options here to his left. The first is to throw it to the boundary to Brian Hightower and the second is to hit Reiman near the hash. DeVito could have thrown this to either target, but he picks Reiman. Had he thrown it to Hightower, he would have likely put it in the back of the endzone.

This touchdown pass to Williams down the sideline is one of DeVito's better passes from Thursday night. First, this ball is put exactly where it needs to be. The cornerback has zero chance to make an effective play on this ball, but more importantly, DeVito doesn't lead Williams into the endzone. Had he done that, the free safety would have been able to make a play on the ball. Give credit to Williams for being able to fight off the pass interference penalty while bringing this in for a near 45-yard touchdown reception.

Here's another really impressive deep ball down the ride sideline from DeVito, but this time the ball falls incomplete after a diving Miles Scott is unable to bring it in. Similar to his throw deep ball to Williams, this ball is dropped in a place where the safety isn't able to make a play on it. On each of these throws, DeVito places the ball over the outside shoulder of his wide receiver, which is exactly where you want the ball to be. Scott, a walk-on, just wasn't able to bring this ball.