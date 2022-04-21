DeVito shines in first showing as an Illini
When quarterback Tommy DeVito walked into the Illinois football facilities on Thursday morning several hours before Illinois’ spring football game, he saw the equipment staff preparing the player’s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news