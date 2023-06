Illinois picked up a commitment from one of its top defensive targets in three star linebacker Easton Baker from from Tooele (Utah) Stansbury.

"After spending the weekend with this Defensive staff & Coach Bielema, This is definitely move for me. Thanks to everyone that helped me along the way," Baker tweeted.

Baker is the second commitment coming off of a big recruiting weekend that saw more than a dozen prospects on campus in Champaign for official visits.