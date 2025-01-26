Watch: Illini post game press conference vs. Northwestern

Illinois post game press conference following the 83-74 win over Northwestern on Sunday at State Farm Center.
Illinois picked up a commitment from three-star wide receiver Kenyon Alston from Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore.
The analytics show that star guard Kasparas Jakucionis greatly impacts winning for the Illini.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood previews Thursday's game against Maryland.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the top Illinois football recruiting targets in the class of 2026.
Three-star offensive lineman Gene Riordan recaps his latest visit to Illinois.
