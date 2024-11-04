Commit: Illini flip two-star offfensive tackle JJ Hirdes

in other news
PFF: What we learned from the loss to Minnesota
Top Illinois performers against Minnesota according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post-game vs. Minnesota
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media following the Illini's 25-27 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.
Watch: Bret Bielema post game vs. Minnesota
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game following the 25-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Recap: Illinois falls to Minnesota 25-17
Illinois fell to Minnesota 25-17 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium
Commit: Illini WBB lands top 60 forward Manuella Alves
The Illini landed four-star forward Manuella Alves from IMG Academy.
