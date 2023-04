Illinois picked up a commitment from defensive lineman Angelo McCullom from Pickerington (Ohio) North.

" I want to thank all the universities that put faith in me and have given me an offer," McCullom tweeted. "With that being said, I am beyond blessed to say that I will be joining the famILLy and continuing my academic and athletic career as a Fighting Illini at the University of Illinois."

McCullom is commitment No. 2 for Illinois in the class of 2024, joining offensive lineman Brandon Hansen.