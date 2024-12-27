Advertisement
Published Dec 27, 2024
Citrus Bowl: RB Aidan Laughery media availability from Orlando
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Illinois running back Aidan Laughery spoke to the media at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando on Friday. The Illini are set to host South Carolina in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.