Watch: Bret Bielema media availability from Orlando

Illinois coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media on Friday at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. The Illini are set to face South Carolina on New Years Even in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
Illinois retained the Braggin' Rights trophy with an 80-77 win over Missouri on Sunday.
Illinois landed its third recent transfer on Saturday in ex-Ball State wide receiver Justin Bowick.
Illinois football news and notes, including the projected QB depth chart, portal additions, and more.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Kyle McAreavy from Mizzou Today to get his take on the Braggin' Rights game.
Illinois added much needed experience at the quarterback position, signing former Norther Illinois QB Ethan Hampton.
