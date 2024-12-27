Advertisement
Published Dec 27, 2024
Watch: Bret Bielema media availability from Orlando
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media on Friday at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. The Illini are set to face South Carolina on New Years Even in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.