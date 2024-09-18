Behind Enemy Lines: Nebraska Cornerhuskers

Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday, September 16, 2024. Illinois travels to Nebraska on Friday night.
Top Illinois performers against Central Michigan according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
The Illinois football program is back in the top 25, coming in at #24 in Sunday's AP Top 25.
2025 wing Keaton Wagler from Shawnee Mission (KS) Northwest discusses his official visit to Illinois.
Notes from the Illinois win over Central Michigan, including an emerging pair of playmaking wide receivers.
