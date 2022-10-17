As first reported by On3 Sports on Monday, 2024 guard ZZ Clark has backed out of a commitment to Illinois and re-opened his recruitment.

Clark is the younger brother of current Illinois freshman guard Skyy Clark. He committed to Illinois back in April, joining Chicago St. Rita big man Morez Johnson in the Illini's 2024 recruiting class.

"After further thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Illinois," Clark posted to Instagram. "As much as I love the University of Illinois and its fanbase, I would like to reopen my recruitment to make sure I find the best fit for me personally."

Clark landed at No. 147 in the last update of the Rivals.com rankings for 2024. He chose Illinois over offers from Arizona State, Boise State, DePaul, Kansas, Rutgers, Tennessee State and Vanderbilt.

Illinois had some roster flexibility at guard after adding four-star combo-guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn to its 2023 class with a verbal commitment in September.

After transferring this summer, Clark s currently playing at Overtime Elite in Atlanta.