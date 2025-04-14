Illini freshmen Jakucionis and Riley declare for NBA Draft

It was great while it lasted. Illinois freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley both declared their intentions on Monday to enter the 2025 NBA Draft. The move was widely expected, as both players have seen their names pop up in the first round on mock drafts.

Players who have declared early entry have until June 15th, 2025 to withdraw their names from the draft and maintain their college eligibility, though that seems unlikely for the Illini duo.

Jakucionis was named All-Big Ten Second Team after averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season. A native of Vilnius, Lithuania, he emerged as one of the top international prospects eligible for this year's draft.

The highest ranked recruit signed by Illinois in the internet era, Riley cracked the starting lineup down the stretch of the season and was the Illini's second-leading scorer during Big Ten play. He was named Big Ten 6th Man of the Year after averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

"It says a lot about the status of our program," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "The tireless work of our staff brought in highly sought after, talented players in KJ and Will, who fit our culture and who were also bought into the process. They've worked themselves into the position of one-and-done prospects, which now shines a brighter light on Illinois Basketball. It encompasses everything we have, the passion, the support, the terrific fan base, the great facilities, and the continued success. It happens here."

The pair should have a chance to showcase their ability at the NBA draft combine, which is set for May 11-18 in Chicago. The draft will be held June 25-26 in New York.