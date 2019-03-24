Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 16:29:11 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Keith Miller III announces spring commitment date

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Three-star wide receiver Keith Miller III from the Colony (Texas) has set a date for his commitment.

Illinois is in the running for Miller, along with a handful of other Power 5 schools. He updates his visit plans and talks about his upcoming commitment in this story from Orange and Blue News.

