WR Jadon Thompson: "This is my favorite visit so far"
Champaign - 2020 Chicago Marist four-star wide receiver Jadon Thompson attended Illinois spring practice and junior day on Saturday.
The sunny spring day in Champaign allowed Thompson to explore campus and see the new facilities that are being built, a testament to the program, according to Thompson.
“It just shows where Illinois and Illinois football is going and that’s toward the right direction,” Thompson said.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news