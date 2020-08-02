OrangeandBlueNews - With NBA on hold, Ayo Dosunmu focused on winning a championship

CHAMPAIGN – In a perfect world, Ayo Dosunmu would have spent the last few months going to the NBA pre-draft camp and showed off his growing game to scouts and general managers by going through the process players have done for the last few decades.

Dosunmu just wanted that chance, but the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow it to happen. With so much uncertainty about the NBA offseason process at a time when the league is trying to complete last season in an Orlando bubble, there was no way Dosunmu could truly show what he can do, get on the court and perhaps open some eyes with improved skills following last season.

It’s just not the case.

Dosunmu could have taken the plunge head first into the path he still cherishes, but instead he wanted to concern himself with the big picture – his entire career – rather than the next year or two.