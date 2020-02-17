With Dosunmu sidelined, Illini must step up effort on defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
STATE COLLEGE, Penn. – There’s no denying the Illini offense changed when Ayo Dosunmu headed to the injury report. With the program’s star player on the bench, the offense just isn’t the same. He’s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news