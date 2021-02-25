With Dosunmu sidelined, Illini freshmen provide preview of future
CHAMPAIGN – His days are numbered, no matter how far the Illini make it into March Madness. With only three games left in the regular season before the Big Ten Conference Tournament and NCAA Tourna...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news