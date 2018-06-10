Ticker
football

Three-star athlete Winston Wright plans Illinois visit

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Illinois recently offered three-star athlete Winston Wright from Savannah (GA) Memorial Day School after watching him workout at a camp.

Now, Wright plans to make a trip to Champaign to check out the Illinois program in person. Wright talked about his new offer and updated his recruitment in this story from Orange and Blue News.

{{ article.author_name }}