News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 23:14:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Winning plays by Da'Monte Williams help Illini hang on versus Minnesota

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Cheers flooded the State Farm Center with 1:30 on the game clock on Thursday night and the Illini leading Minnesota 54-51. The Gophers had climbed back from a 10-point deficit, an...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}