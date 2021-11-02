What to expect without Kofi Cockburn

On Monday, the NCAA handed down a three-game suspension to Cockburn for selling team-issued apparel on the Player’s Trunk when he was still declared for the NBA Draft.

Since Kofi Cockburn announced his return to Illinois in July, Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball knew that it was likely they would play games without their superstar big man.

Cockburn will miss games against Jackson State (Nov. 9), Arkansas State (Nov. 12) and at Marquette on Nov. 15 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

“We are disappointed with the three-game suspension because there were unprecedented factors and altered timelines related to his decision to ultimately withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school,” Underwood said in a statement released on Monday. “Once Kofi had a full understanding of where he stood regarding the draft, he made an educated decision to return to school, work toward his degree, and continue improving his game.

“That said, we understand and respect the NCAA’s decision in this matter, and we will move forward accordingly. As always, Kofi’s attitude and outlook remain upbeat and positive. He is focused on helping his teammates prepare for the season, and we can’t wait to have him rejoin us on the court.”

Cockburn, who is the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, averaged 18 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season when he was named an All-American. He had the most double-doubles (16) of any player at the high major level.

Without him, Illinois will likely have to rely on Florida transfer Omar Payne and sophomore Coleman Hawkins while also adjusting their playstyle to best fit the skillsets of those two players.

Last season, Illinois had more post-up opportunities than just about any team in the country, with Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili both being focal points of the Illini offense. But Payne’s back-to-the-basket game isn’t close to as developed as either of Cockburn’s or Bezhanishvili’s and Hawkins' skillset is more predicated on being able to stretch the floor with pick-and-pop plays.

Da’Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison will need to pick up the slack on the glass. Williams is the only player back from last season who averaged more than four rebounds a game last season. But point guard Andre Curbelo averaged 4.0 rebounds a game and showed an ability to be a factor on the glass in Big Ten games last season, including a career-high 12 rebounds against Nebraska last season.

Both Payne and Hawkins will be factors on the glass too, and Hawkins had a team-high nine rebounds in the Illini’s second scrimmage against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Friday night. Meanwhile, Payne didn’t inspire much hope against IUP or NAIA opponent St. Francis in his 18 total minutes with just three rebounds.

Hawkins could be in line to start his first official game of his career in the Illini’s season-opener. He was one of Illinois’ best players in their two scrimmages and Underwood routinely praised Hawkins in the offseason for his development in different areas, most notably his physical strength and development. For Payne, it’s about growing from what he has – and hasn’t – shown to this point in Cockburn’s absence.

Despite not having Cockburn, Illinois will still likely be favored in all three of their games. Jackson State enters the season ranked No. 295, so despite not having their best player Illinois should still handle the Tigers.

But Arkansas State does have some talent in the frontcourt with Norchad Omier returning after being the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Keyon Wesley. The Red Wolves also added Arkansas transfer Desi Sillis who played about 20 minutes a game for the Razorbacks last season on their way to the Elite Eight.

Without a doubt, the toughest game will be against Marquette, but Shaka Smart’s team is largely viewed as a mystery. Marquette doesn’t return any of their top-five scorers from last season. They are a young team and have plenty of transfers on the roster too, including Darryl Morsell, Kir Kuath and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

In Cockburn’s absence, the Illini will likely be tested more than they would like to be in their first three games, but not having him gives Payne an opportunity to get some confidence at the five and it allows Hawkins to really get into the flow of things on each side of the court.