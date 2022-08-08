WBB: New Illini coach Shauna Green aims to change the culture

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Shauna Green sat at a table under a pavilion on the upper deck concourse at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night as rain continued to fall from the dark, ominous sky with strikes of lighting flashing off in the distance. The first-year Illinois women’s basketball coach signed autographs, took photos and greeted waiting fans at Illini night at Busch Stadium – the second game of a three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was slated to start in less than an hour – and she was asked to throw the ceremonial first pitch minutes prior to the game. Green wouldn’t throw out the first pitch on Wednesday night because the dark clouds refused to stop dropping pellets of rain on St. Louis – there would be no join in Mudville until Thursday morning when the sun broke through the angry clouds and allowed baseball players to play baseball. Green hadn’t planned to stay an extra night in St. Louis predicting the game would be postponed on Wednesday night. As the head coach of a Big Ten women’s basketball program, Green is one of the busiest people that call Champaign home. But before the first of two games on Thursday at Busch Stadium, Green fired a strike with her ceremonial first pitch. How does this long anecdote relate to anything about Green’s endeavored turnaround of the Illinois women’s basketball program? Green, by staying an extra night in downtown St. Louis, exemplified adaptivity and a willingness to commit to the culture she is looking to formulate with the Illinois women’s basketball program – a team that hasn’t qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2003 and went a combined 7-77 in Big Ten player former head coach Nancy Fahey’s five-year tenure. Green calls her program’s ethos “one way.”

“It’s about doing things one way, which is the right way,” she said. “And as hard as you can go. Give it everything you can, as together as we can – as passionately as you can, so it really means giving it everything you got every single day.” In short, Green is yearning to cultivate consistency inside the Illinois women’s basketball program. To do that, Green hired a staff of assistant coaches who understand her – and just as important a staff that she understands. Green’s three assistant coaches – Calamity McEntire, Ryan Gensler and DAntoine “Cat” Beasley – all worked with Green at Dayton, where Green spearheaded a Flyers program to five Atlantic 10 regular season championships in six seasons and four appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Bringing three assistant coaches that Green has previously worked with to Illinois lends an integral character trait that Green can’t work without – trust. Green doesn’t work well without loyal people surrounding her – so she also added forward Brynn Shoup-Hill from Dayton this offseason to help build the desired culture at Illinois. “We’ll talk about how we do things in order to have success,” Green said. “And we’ve done it that way, and it’s equal to success. It’s always nice when you have a couple of players that have had success in that system and that are with our team now. Then, to have a staff that has success with that. They believe in it, right? It’s not just talk. It’s kind of a proven method and blueprint that we know.” Green, though, points out that the method she knows isn’t guaranteed to bring success to Illinois. It’s going to be difficult for Green to make her blueprint work at Illinois because the Fighting Illini have been one of the worst major power conference programs in the 21st century. Illinois hasn’t had a team finish better than .500 since Matt Bollant’s first season in 2012-13 when the Illini went 19-14 overall and finished tied for fifth in the Big Ten before bowing out in Elite 8 of the NIT. Illinois hasn’t finished better than 10th in the Big Ten since Bollant’s first season, and despite a momentum-building first season, Bollant was fired following the 2016-17 season because of allegations of player abuse. Fahey, a hall of fame coach and five-time Division III national champion coach, never was able to get the Illini to resemble a Big Ten program either.

