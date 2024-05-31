"I am absolutely thrilled to dive into this new chapter of my life in Illinois. It's a dream come true to go study there, and I can't wait to arrive, meet everyone in person, and get to know the team.

Noya Catoira is a 6-foot-3-inch forward from Vilagarcía de Arousa, Pontevedra, Spain. She will be a true freshman this coming season.

Illinois women's basketball announced the addition of Spanish forward Irene Noya Catoira to the program on Friday.

Noya Catoira is the second addition to Shauna Greens's roster this week after the Illini signed Baylor transfer center Lety Vasconcelos on Wednsday.

From 2022-24, Noya Catoira has played for Segle XXI in the Spain-LF2 league during which the team won the Group B regular season championship both seasons.

During the most recent 2023-24 season, she appeared in 22 games while averaging 19 minutes a game to go along with 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

"I am super excited to have Irene join our FamILLy! Irene brings size, length, and a versatile skillset to our program," Illini coach Shauna Green said in a statement. "She is someone who can play multiple positions and stretches the floor. I believe her best basketball is ahead of her and we can't wait to get her here to get to work!"

She has represented Spain on the international stage, making her debut at age 15 in the Ciudad de Toledo International Tournament. Noya Catoira helped Spain to a runner-up finish at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U17 Europe Cup following a second-place finish at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U17 Europe Cup Qualifier.

The team went 25-1 during the 2023-24 season. In 2022-23, Noya Catoira appeared in 24 games while averaging nearly 12 minutes per game. She registered 3.7 points per game and 2.8 rebounds an outing while the team posted a 21-5 record.

Illinois is coming off of a 19-15 season in 2023-24 and a championship run in the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. Four starters return, including second-team All-Big Ten guard Makira Cook.

Illinois adds McDonald's All-American Berry Wallace, a 6-foot-1 forward from Pickerington (Ohio) Central and the No. 20 prospect in the class of 2024. Mississippi State transfer guard Jasmine Brown-Haggar also joins the Illini.