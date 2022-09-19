When Illinois freshman Camille Jackson signed her national letter of intent last November, she didn't know she was getting in on the ground floor of a total rebuild of the Illini women's basketball program. She also made history. Jackson is the first athlete from the Noble School system, a public charter school system serving the city of Chicago, to sign with a Power 5 program in any sport. With new coach Shauna Green on board and an influx of young talent, there's finally a positive buzz coming from the Illinois program after years of struggle.

Illinois freshman guard Camille Jackson. (Orange and Blue News)

Since new Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Theresa Gretz departed at the end of the 2006-07 season, the Illini have posted just three winning seasons. Illinois hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2003, a nineteen-year drought. Enter Green,, who was hired in March after a successful run at Dayton. Her teams captured five Atlantic 10 regular season championships and had four appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Jackson was signed at the time of Green's hiring. She could have opted out after the coaching change, but that was never under serious consideration. She saw change as a good thing. "I came here knowing that a lot of change would happen," Jackson said. "I was prepared for it. Being part of change was the goal in coming here, whether I'm starting it or being alongside someone who is creating change." Jackson said Athletic Director Josh Whitman kept her and her family informed during the search for a new coach, and the eventual hiring of Green. She never waivered. Illinois was where she wanted to be. There's an obvious similarity between Jackson and former men's basketball All-American and Chicago Morgan Park star Ayo Dosunmu. Like Jackson, Dosunmu bucked the trend and signed with the Illini. His recruitment was a major turning point for the men's program that was in a major funk at the time. Jackson also played for the same AAU program as Dusunmu, the Mac Irvin Fire.



"I wanted to represent where I'm from. A lot of good players from Chicago go other places. I wanted to change the narrative to players wanting to go to Illinois." — Illini freshman Camille Jackson