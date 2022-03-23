WBB coach Shauna Green: "I came here to win"
It’s troubling to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman that there isn’t very much recognition for the Fighting Illini’s women’s basketball program hanging in the rafters of the State Farm Center...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news