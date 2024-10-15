Watch: Tomislav Ivisic on Illini media day

Illinois freshman Tomislav Ivisic on Illini basketball media day. Ivisic is a 7-foot-1 center from Croatia.
Top Illinois performers against Purdue according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
Illinois offered WMU commit JJ Hirdes, a two-star offensive lineman, during a gameday visit on Saturday.
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West recaps his visit to Illinois.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Purdue.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer speaks with the media following the 50-49 OT win over Purdue.
