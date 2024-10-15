Advertisement
Published Oct 15, 2024
Watch: Tomislav Ivisic on Illini media day
Default Avatar
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Embed content not available

Illinois freshman Tomislav Ivisic on Illini basketball media day. Ivisic is a 7-foot-1 center from Croatia.

