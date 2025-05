Illinois golf coach Mike Small, junior Ryan Voois, and sophomore Max Herendeen following the final round of the NCAA Urbana Regional on Wednesday.

The Illini finished at -15 for the tournament, tying with Oklahoma State for first place. The top five teams (Illinois, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Troy, Texas Tech) advance to compete at the NCAA Championship on the North Course at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, May 23-28.