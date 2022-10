Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green held a press conference on Monday to preview the 2022-23 season. The Illini open the season next Wednesday night, hosting LIU-Brooklyn.

Shauna Green was named the 10th head coach of the Fighting Illini women’s basketball program history on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Green came to Illinois following six successful seasons as the head coach at the University of Dayton, where her teams captured five Atlantic 10 regular season championships and qualified each year of her tenure for postseason play.