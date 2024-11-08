Advertisement
Published Nov 8, 2024
Watch: Illinois post game press conference vs. SIUE
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinoi post game press conference following the 90-58 win over SIUE on Friday at State Farm Center. Head coach Brad Underwood and players Kasparas Jakucionis and Ben Humrichous.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings