Watch: Illinois post game press conference vs. SIUE

Illinoi post game press conference following the 90-58 win over SIUE on Friday at State Farm Center. Head coach Brad Underwood and players Kasparas Jakucionis and Ben Humrichous.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the film on three-star cornerback Tywan Cox.
Freshman forward Will Riley scored 31 points to lead Illinois to a 112-67 win over Eastern Illinois.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood and players Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Will Riley post game vs. EIU.
Illinois flipped two-star offensive tackle JJ Hirdes from a previous commitment to WMU.
Illinois junior wing Ty Rodgers will sit out the season and take a redshirt.
