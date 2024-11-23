Watch: Illinois post game press conference vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Illinois coach Brad Underwood and players Tre White and Morez Johnson post game vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday. Illinois cruised to an 87-40 win over the Hawkins.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood and players Tre White and Morez Johnson post game vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday. Illinois cruised to an 87-40 win over the Hawkins.
Junior running back Josh McCray is having a resurgent season for the Fighting Illini.
Illinois signed two prospects in the class of 2025.
Class of 2026 running back Chase Enlow visited Illinois for the Michigan State game on Saturday.
Orange and Blue News ranks the Illinois football recruits in the class of 2025.
Illinois head men's basketball coach Brad Underwood media availability on Tuesday.
Junior running back Josh McCray is having a resurgent season for the Fighting Illini.
Illinois signed two prospects in the class of 2025.
Class of 2026 running back Chase Enlow visited Illinois for the Michigan State game on Saturday.